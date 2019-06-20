Knicks Rumors: NY 'Not Interested' in 2nd-Tier FAs Amid Kevin Durant Buzz

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

James Dolan, executive chairman of Madison Square Garden, sits at a news conference next to the team logo where he introduced Phil Jackson as the new president of the New York Knicks, Tuesday, March 18, 2014 in New York. Jackson, who won two NBA titles as a player for the New York Knicks, also won 11 championships while coaching the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly focused only on the biggest fish available on the 2019 free-agent market.

During a segment Thursday on Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he has heard that the Knicks are not interested in signing "second-tier" free agents. Windhorst reported that in reference to a question about whether New York could be in on Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker.

The Knicks have been heavily linked to both the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but if New York is unable to land them or players of their caliber, Windhorst noted that the organization is prepared to move forward with the young players it already has.

                          

