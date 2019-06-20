Knicks Rumors: NY 'Not Interested' in 2nd-Tier FAs Amid Kevin Durant Buzz

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are reportedly focused only on the biggest fish available on the 2019 free-agent market.

During a segment Thursday on Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said he has heard that the Knicks are not interested in signing "second-tier" free agents. Windhorst reported that in reference to a question about whether New York could be in on Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker.

The Knicks have been heavily linked to both the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but if New York is unable to land them or players of their caliber, Windhorst noted that the organization is prepared to move forward with the young players it already has.

