Dodgers' Rich Hill Exits vs. Giants After Suffering Forearm Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill, right, is taken out of the game by manager Dave Roberts, center, due to an injury prior to the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill left Wednesday night's game against the San Francisco Giants due to left forearm discomfort, per Dodger Insider

Hill exited the contest after just 15 pitches and one inning of work.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dodgers Rotation Is Best in Baseball

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Dodgers Rotation Is Best in Baseball

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    David Ortiz Was Not Intended Target of Shooting

    MLB logo
    MLB

    David Ortiz Was Not Intended Target of Shooting

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Pederson at First Base Creates a Ripple Down Effect

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Pederson at First Base Creates a Ripple Down Effect

    Blake Williams
    via Dodgers Nation

    Kershaws’ to Host 7th Annual ‘PingPong4Purpose’ Event

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Kershaws’ to Host 7th Annual ‘PingPong4Purpose’ Event

    Thinkbluela
    via Thinkbluela