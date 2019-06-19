Dodgers' Rich Hill Exits vs. Giants After Suffering Forearm Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill left Wednesday night's game against the San Francisco Giants due to left forearm discomfort, per Dodger Insider.

Hill exited the contest after just 15 pitches and one inning of work.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

