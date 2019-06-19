Woj: Kevin Durant 'Soul-Searching' Ahead of Warriors, Knicks and Nets Decision

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif. Durant is yet to progress to on-court work in his recovery from a strained right calf and won't be ready to return for Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kevin Durant is reportedly down to deciding between the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors in free agency.

"I'm told KD is doing a lot of soul-searching right now," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's ESPN draft special (h/t RealGM).

Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season while he recovers from a ruptured Achilles suffered during the Warriors' Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors. He's expected to command a max contract in free agency despite the first year of his new contract essentially being shot.

     

