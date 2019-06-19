Woj: Kevin Durant 'Soul-Searching' Ahead of Warriors, Knicks and Nets Decision

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kevin Durant is reportedly down to deciding between the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors in free agency.

"I'm told KD is doing a lot of soul-searching right now," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's ESPN draft special (h/t RealGM).

Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season while he recovers from a ruptured Achilles suffered during the Warriors' Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors. He's expected to command a max contract in free agency despite the first year of his new contract essentially being shot.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.