Remembering NBA's Most Monumental Free-Agent Signings

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Just try to imagine the NBA of the last 20-plus years if Shaquille O'Neal hadn't signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a 24-year-old in 1996.

Kobe Bryant might never have been a Laker, as the trade that sent Vlade Divac to the Charlotte Hornets for Bryant was at least partially motivated by a desire to clear the cap space L.A. needed to make its $120 million offer to Shaq.

Those three championships the Lakers won from 1999-00 to 2001-02 probably never happen. Meanwhile, it's entirely possible the Orlando Magic, if they'd kept O'Neal, could have disrupted Michael Jordan's second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls. The Magic had, after all, reached the Finals in 1995 and the conference finals in 1996 with a roster that figured to continue improving.

Without O'Neal, does Phil Jackson even consider taking the Lakers job? And remember, we're still operating in a scenario where Los Angeles might not have had Bryant, either. Viewed that way, the two titles the Lakers won in 2009 and 2010 could be lost to the ether.

Perhaps most consequentially, the very rules governing free agency might never have become what they are. During a three-year window between lockouts in 1995 and 1998, restricted free agency disappeared. As a result, the Magic couldn't match the Lakers' offer to O'Neal. Had his free agency come before 1996 or after 1998, Orlando would have retained matching rights (and, ultimately, total control) over its four-year veteran center.

If O'Neal hadn't left the Magic, would the return of restricted free agency in 1998 have ever happened? What other marquee free agents might have left their incumbent teams after their rookie deals as a result of the inability to match salary?

The Shaq-to-L.A. fallout is overwhelming, affecting the formation and dissolution of dynasties, the careers of several other superstars and the rules controlling the league.

It'll be a while before we see another signing with an impact like that.