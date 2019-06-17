NBA Rumors: Patrick Beverley to Meet with Multiple Teams Before Clippers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Free agent and 30-year-old point guard Patrick Beverley may be in line for the final significant contract of his NBA career this offseason, and he will reportedly be doing his due diligence with a number of meetings before committing to a team.

On Monday, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported Beverley will meet with as many as five different teams before he meets with the Los Angeles Clippers in two weeks. Deveney called Beverley a "sensible" target for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers and noted he "won't necessarily wait on an offer from" the Clippers before signing somewhere.

The Clippers have their eyes on max-level free agents in the immediate future, and Beverley will meet with other teams while Los Angeles pursues bigger names. 

              

