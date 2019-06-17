Look: Warriors Take out Full-Page Ad to Congratulate Raptors on NBA Finals Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) drives against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have remained classy in defeat.

The team took out a full-page advertisement in the Toronto Star to congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their NBA title this season after Toronto defeated the Warriors in six games. 

Warriors fans may be feeling a bit aggrieved in the wake of the loss, especially because Kevin Durant played all of 12 minutes in the series and injuries were a huge factor overall, affecting players like Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney.

But the Warriors haven't made excuses in the aftermath of their loss, and the Raptors deserve credit for beating the team they faced on the court and getting to the Finals in the first place after tough matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Related

    LaVar Wanted Lonzo Traded from Lakers

    'These suckas, I'm playing chess, y'all playing checkers'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Wanted Lonzo Traded from Lakers

    'These suckas, I'm playing chess, y'all playing checkers'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Inside Harden-CP3 Turmoil

    😰 CP3 cherished playing without Harden 👀 'Chris wants to coach James' 🗣 'A little contentious' with 2 alphas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Inside Harden-CP3 Turmoil

    😰 CP3 cherished playing without Harden 👀 'Chris wants to coach James' 🗣 'A little contentious' with 2 alphas

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How Doomed Are the Warriors Now?

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    How Doomed Are the Warriors Now?

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Grab Your Game of Zones Merch Here 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grab Your Game of Zones Merch Here 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP