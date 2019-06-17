Look: Warriors Take out Full-Page Ad to Congratulate Raptors on NBA Finals Win

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have remained classy in defeat.

The team took out a full-page advertisement in the Toronto Star to congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their NBA title this season after Toronto defeated the Warriors in six games.

Warriors fans may be feeling a bit aggrieved in the wake of the loss, especially because Kevin Durant played all of 12 minutes in the series and injuries were a huge factor overall, affecting players like Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney.

But the Warriors haven't made excuses in the aftermath of their loss, and the Raptors deserve credit for beating the team they faced on the court and getting to the Finals in the first place after tough matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.