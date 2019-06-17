Rockets' Daryl Morey: Chris Paul Doesn't Want to Be Traded; Wants to Add a Star

Rockets' Daryl Morey: Chris Paul Doesn't Want to Be Traded; Wants to Add a StarJune 17, 2019
Daryl Morey has made it clear in no uncertain terms: Chris Paul is not going anywhere.
The Houston Rockets general manager appeared on SportsTalk 790 on Monday, unequivocally denying Paul has requested a trade or that the team will explore a move:
SportsTalk 790 @SportsTalk790
.@SeanUnfiltered: "Does Chris Paul want to be traded?" @dmorey: "No, Chris Paul does not want to be traded." @SeanUnfiltered: "Will you field calls on Chris Paul?" @dmorey: "No, we want to add one more star to this team."
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said last week that he heard Paul wanted out of Houston, setting his sights on a potential partnership with LeBron James in Los Angeles.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
