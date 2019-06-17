Rockets' Daryl Morey: Chris Paul Doesn't Want to Be Traded; Wants to Add a Star

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 14: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets, LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attend a game between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on June 14, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Becker/Getty Images

Daryl Morey has made it clear in no uncertain terms: Chris Paul is not going anywhere.

The Houston Rockets general manager appeared on SportsTalk 790 on Monday, unequivocally denying Paul has requested a trade or that the team will explore a move:

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said last week that he heard Paul wanted out of Houston, setting his sights on a potential partnership with LeBron James in Los Angeles. 

     

