Rockets' Daryl Morey: Chris Paul Doesn't Want to Be Traded; Wants to Add a Star

Daryl Morey has made it clear in no uncertain terms: Chris Paul is not going anywhere.

The Houston Rockets general manager appeared on SportsTalk 790 on Monday, unequivocally denying Paul has requested a trade or that the team will explore a move:

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said last week that he heard Paul wanted out of Houston, setting his sights on a potential partnership with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

