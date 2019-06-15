Projected Yankees Lineup with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Edwin Encarnacion

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have added another big bat by trading with the Seattle Mariners for Edwin Encarnacion, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Saturday evening.

Encarnacion leads the American League with 21 home runs.

To make matters scarier for the rest of MLB, the Bronx Bombers are close to regaining Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge from their respective injuries.

Below is a look at the Yankees' projected lineup at full strength:

Batting Order

1. DJ LeMahieu (3B)

2. Aaron Judge (RF)

3. Giancarlo Stanton (LF)

4. Gary Sanchez (C)

5. Luke Voit (1B)

6. Aaron Hicks (CF)

7. Edwin Encarnacion (DH)

8. Didi Gregorius (SS)

9. Gleyber Torres (2B)

If this is indeed how things shake out, the Yankees' ninth batter will boast 14 home runs and 33 RBI with a .285 batting average.

In the field, the addition of Encarnacion matters most to Luke Voit. Encarnacion has started 45 games and logged close too 400 innings at first base for the Mariners this season, according to Baseball Reference, and Voit led all American League vote-getters at first base when initial results were revealed earlier this week.

Whoever loses out at first base should vie for designated hitter responsibilities alongside Clint Frazier, who boasts a robust .291/.340/533 slash line along with 11 home runs and 34 RBI.

While the Yankees have handled their early season injury troubles as well as possible, tied atop the AL East at 41-27 entering Saturday's action, inserting Encarnacion, Stanton and Judge takes them up several notches.