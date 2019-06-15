Warriors HC Steve Kerr Discusses DeMarcus Cousins Possibly Signing New Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2019

Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins (0) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

While much of the focus for the Golden State Warriors involves the contract decisions for Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins is also a free agent.

Per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes "there's a chance" Cousins could return for a second season:

"I would say the hope is frankly that he can do a lot better financially than what we could offer him. But who knows? Every year is different. There are a lot more teams with cap room this summer than last summer. This summer's going to be a wild free-agent market, and we have to figure out our own situation, particularly with Klay and Kevin and how all that shakes out. But I could absolutely foresee a place for DeMarcus here if he wanted to come back. It's just a question of what are his goals? What's out there for him?"

        

