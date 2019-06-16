China PR vs. Spain: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It's winner takes all when Spain and China go head-to-head on Monday at the FIFA Women's World Cup, with the victor guaranteed a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

As it stands, both teams are on three points after a solitary win, although Spain currently sit in second spot in Group B thanks to a superior goal difference.

In their previous match, the Spanish were unable to make their possession count against Germany, with a defensive error costing them in a 1-0 win. That result allowed China to draw level with La Roja, with Li Ying's goal enough for them to get the better of South Africa.

With Germany up against South Africa and expected to coast to victory, the winner of this game is set to finish second in the group. Here are the key details for the crunch match, including the latest odds and viewing details.

Odds

China win (17/4)

Draw (5/2)

Spain win (13/15)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC Red Button (UK), FOX Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Preview

Here is how Group B is shaping up ahead of the final set of matches:

Spain were left frustrated in their second match of the competition, as they were unable to break down a combative Germany team.

For long spells of the match, Jorge Vilda Rodriguez watched his team control the tempo and probe at the German defence. However, every time they sought to be incisive in possession, they were shut down by their opponents.

The coach would have been disappointed with the usually dependable captain Marta Torrejon, as she dallied in possession in her own six-yard box, allowing Sara Dabritz to bundle home with a slide tackle, per Match of the Day:

Rodriguez will forgive his side's one-dimensional play against a team as strong as Germany, although he will demand more against a China outfit that won't be as well organised.

It's a match in which they are likely to dominate the ball again, meaning there'll be an onus on the likes of Jennifer Hermoso and Virginia Torrecilla to create from central areas. Meanwhile, up top forward Nahikari Garcia will need to be more clinical with the opportunities that come her way.

What they will need to be aware of is China getting in front, as they have shown consistently they are tough to beat on the big stage when they nudge ahead:

After a defeat to Germany in their opener, there were some signs of nerves from China during their showdown with South Africa, even after Li had given them a lead on the cusp of half time.

In an otherwise dull match at the Parc des Princes, the forward's excellent volley was enough to earn the points for her side:

China will need to show more composure and patience if they're going to come through against Spain. While they need to win to guarantee progression, they are likely to be without the ball for long periods and will need to transition quickly when play does break down; a counter-attack or another moment of brilliance from Li look like their best route to goal.

Spain need more from their best players on the ball, as they will again look to pick the lock against a resolute defence. China are not as cohesive as Germany though and eventually they'll let their opponents through.

Prediction: China 0-1 Spain