Steve Kerry Jokingly Asked Adam Silver If Warriors Could 'Take the Year Off'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors shakes hands NBA commissioner Adam Silver during their 2017 NBA Championship ring ceremony prior to their NBA game against the Houston Rockets at ORACLE Arena on October 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have played more games than any team in the NBA over the last five seasons, and injuries piled up this season.

As a result, Golden State coach Steve Kerr believes his players could use some rest.

"[Commissioner] Adam Silver came into the locker room and congratulated us, and I asked if maybe we could just take the year off," Kerr joked to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami after a season-ending 114-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday. "Maybe go to Italy, ride bikes and sip wine. Take the year off.

"Our guys, they've just been playing so many games. And I don't know if that's why the injuries hit. But it's just ... kind of insane what happened down the stretch."

    

