Steve Kerry Jokingly Asked Adam Silver If Warriors Could 'Take the Year Off'

The Golden State Warriors have played more games than any team in the NBA over the last five seasons, and injuries piled up this season.

As a result, Golden State coach Steve Kerr believes his players could use some rest.

"[Commissioner] Adam Silver came into the locker room and congratulated us, and I asked if maybe we could just take the year off," Kerr joked to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami after a season-ending 114-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday. "Maybe go to Italy, ride bikes and sip wine. Take the year off.

"Our guys, they've just been playing so many games. And I don't know if that's why the injuries hit. But it's just ... kind of insane what happened down the stretch."

