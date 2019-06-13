Warriors' Klay Thompson Ruled out During NBA Finals Game 6 with Knee Injury

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will miss the remainder of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals after suffering a knee injury in the third quarter. 

Thompson went down on a third-quarter dunk attempt when he was fouled by Danny Green. He remained in the game to shoot two free throws before exiting. According to ESPN's Rachel Nichols, he later left the arena: 

Thompson maintained his typical level of durability during the regular season, appearing in 78 games and averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The five-time All-Star missed the first playoff game of his NBA career, though, when he strained his hamstring in Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The injury came at the worst time for the Warriors, who were already dealing with the absence of Kevin Durant.

Because he shares the court with Durant, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, it can be easy to forget the impact Thompson can have on the floor. He's arguably the team's best perimeter defender, and his three-point shooting means teams can never lose track of him on the offensive end.

Shaun Livingston is a great option off the bench but doesn't influence the game in the same way Thompson can. Quinn Cook will likely also have to shoulder a larger burden in the backcourt, which isn't ideal.

The Warriors have sacrificed some of their depth over the years in order to keep their core together. Thompson's injury exacerbates what is Golden State's only glaring flaw.

