Warriors' Kevon Looney Ruled Out After Reaggravating Shoulder Injury in Game 5

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney reaggravated his right first costal cartilage non-displaced fracture and will not return to Monday night's Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, the team announced.

Before exiting the game, Looney contributed four points and three rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during Game 2 while defending a drive by Kawhi Leonard.

Initially, Looney was ruled out indefinitely. However, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, the 2015 draft's No. 30 pick decided to tough it out after team trainers determined his injury couldn't be worsened by playing.

Aside from Golden State trying to complete a three-peat, Looney may have been motivated to play through the pain by his upcoming unrestricted free agency.

The Warriors' injury woes were compounded in Game 5 when Kevin Durant exited in the second quarter with what the team described as a right lower leg injury. The two-time Finals MVP hadn't played since May 8 because of a strained right calf.

Regardless, Golden State showed its championship pedigree and pulled out a 106-105 win to force Game 6.

Toronto will have another chance to close out the series Thursday at Oracle Arena, while the depleted Warriors will try to continue coming back from a 3-1 series deficit.