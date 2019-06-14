Steve Kerr Jokingly Asked Adam Silver If Warriors Could 'Take the Year Off'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have played more games than any team in the NBA over the last five seasons, and injuries piled up this season.

As a result, Golden State coach Steve Kerr believes his players could use some rest.

"[Commissioner] Adam Silver came into the locker room and congratulated us, and I asked if maybe we could just take the year off," Kerr joked to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami after a season-ending 114-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday. "Maybe go to Italy, ride bikes and sip wine. Take the year off.

"Our guys, they've just been playing so many games. And I don't know if that's why the injuries hit. But it's just ... kind of insane what happened down the stretch."

Here is a look at the injuries Golden State suffered during the postseason alone:

Even with a depleted roster, the Warriors made the Raptors work for their six-game victory.

Golden State has been on a historic run since Kerr took over as head coach in 2014. The team has made five consecutive Finals and won three championships. And while no organization will complain about such success, the players logged some serious mileage.

Over the last five seasons, the Warriors have not only played 410 regular-season games, but they have participated in 105 postseason contests as well. That's 103 games per season.

Meanwhile, the Golden State roster isn't getting any younger. Curry (31), Durant (30), Thompson (29) and Draymond Green (29) will all be 30 by the end of next season, while Iguodala (35) is on the back end of his career. That "Hamptons Five" core led the team in minutes during the regular season.

The Warriors face an uncertain future following their injury-plagued postseason.

Thompson—who could be out until February or March—will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Durant—whose 2019-20 season is in doubt—holds a $31.5 million player option for next season.

The Warriors will have to wait for free agency to see how their roster will look next season. The only thing that is certain is they will need as much rest as possible this offseason before they attempt to extend their run of consecutive Finals appearances to six.