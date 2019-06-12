Klay Thompson Expects Oracle Arena to Be Loudest It's Ever Been for Game 6

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors talks during a press conference at NBA Finals practice and media availability on June12, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Klay Thompson believes Golden State Warriors fans will send Oracle Arena out in style for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday, especially following Kevin Durant's Achilles injury.

"I expect our fans to be the loudest they have ever been, especially in the name of Kevin," he said Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "I know our fans will do that because we deserve it, but more importantly Kevin does for what he gave this team, this organization."

This will be the Warriors' final game in Oracle Arena. Chase Center is on track to open in September ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The stakes couldn't be any higher for Golden State, as the team trails 3-2 in the series to the Toronto Raptors. As if that isn't motivation enough for the players, they'll be thinking of Durant as well after he exited Game 5. He confirmed Wednesday he underwent surgery for an Achilles rupture.

Although the Raptors were up 3-1 on the Warriors through four games, many fans recognized how quickly things could turn for Toronto.

By losing Game 5 106-105, the Raptors now face the difficult task of clinching a title in front of what will be a raucous Bay Area crowd. Should Toronto drop Game 6 as well, the Warriors will have all of the momentum heading into a decisive Game 7 in Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors have defied their skeptics throughout the postseason, first taking four straight games off the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals and then building a big lead on Golden State. Spoiling the occasion for Warriors fans in Game 6 would be the perfect capper to this playoff run.

Related

    Report: AD Talks Could Hinge on Kuzma

    Lakers want to keep him while Pelicans want Kuz included in AD package

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Talks Could Hinge on Kuzma

    Lakers want to keep him while Pelicans want Kuz included in AD package

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: Durant Achilles Injury a 'Complete Shock'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr: Durant Achilles Injury a 'Complete Shock'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Confirms Ruptured Achilles

    Durant posts long IG message to fans after having surgery to fix ruptured Achilles

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Confirms Ruptured Achilles

    Durant posts long IG message to fans after having surgery to fix ruptured Achilles

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers and C's Engaged in AD Trade Talks

    LA's 4th pick is among the pieces reportedly being discussed (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers and C's Engaged in AD Trade Talks

    LA's 4th pick is among the pieces reportedly being discussed (ESPN)

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report