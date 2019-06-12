Klay Thompson Expects Oracle Arena to Be Loudest It's Ever Been for Game 6

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Klay Thompson believes Golden State Warriors fans will send Oracle Arena out in style for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday, especially following Kevin Durant's Achilles injury.

"I expect our fans to be the loudest they have ever been, especially in the name of Kevin," he said Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "I know our fans will do that because we deserve it, but more importantly Kevin does for what he gave this team, this organization."

This will be the Warriors' final game in Oracle Arena. Chase Center is on track to open in September ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The stakes couldn't be any higher for Golden State, as the team trails 3-2 in the series to the Toronto Raptors. As if that isn't motivation enough for the players, they'll be thinking of Durant as well after he exited Game 5. He confirmed Wednesday he underwent surgery for an Achilles rupture.

Although the Raptors were up 3-1 on the Warriors through four games, many fans recognized how quickly things could turn for Toronto.

By losing Game 5 106-105, the Raptors now face the difficult task of clinching a title in front of what will be a raucous Bay Area crowd. Should Toronto drop Game 6 as well, the Warriors will have all of the momentum heading into a decisive Game 7 in Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors have defied their skeptics throughout the postseason, first taking four straight games off the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals and then building a big lead on Golden State. Spoiling the occasion for Warriors fans in Game 6 would be the perfect capper to this playoff run.