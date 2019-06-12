Kevin Durant Rumors: 'Some' in Knicks Would Still Offer Contract Despite Injury

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The New York Knicks may still pursue Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant in free agency even though he suffered a potentially serious Achilles injury in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Wednesday there are "some members of the organization who would consider offering Durant a contract this summer" despite uncertainty about whether he'll play during the 2019-20 season if the injury is confirmed as a torn Achilles.

It sounds like there could be fractures within the Knicks front office regarding the team's plans this offseason.

On Tuesday, Begley reported there were differences within the organization about whether to seek a blockbuster trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. Some members of the team cited the lack of success during the Carmelo Anthony era as the reason for their trepidation.

The Knicks completed a massive deal to acquire Anthony from the Denver Nuggets in 2011 but failed to advance beyond the conference semifinals during his tenure.

Concerns surrounding the idea of going all-in on a single franchise cornerstone would be eliminated if New York could guarantee a second All-Star-caliber player would join the team this summer.

But Durant's injury has clouded his future and even brought into play the idea of opting into his Warriors player option for next season. As well, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that Kyrie Irving, a rumored Knicks target, is "serious" about the Brooklyn Nets.

Just a few weeks ago, the summer held incredible promise for New York, but it's now fair to question whether the team will land any of the offseason's biggest names.

That doesn't mean the coming weeks will be a total loss. The Knicks own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, which is likely to land them standout Duke freshman RJ Barrett. He's a terrific building block in his own right, but he's going to need a lot of help to turn the team around.

Durant would fit the bill, even if it means waiting over a year to see him on the court in a Knicks uniform.