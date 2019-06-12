Video: Kevin Durant's Mom Wanda Speaks on Son's Injury on 'Good Morning America'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda, appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning America to discuss the Golden State Warriors star's injury suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Wanda told Robin Roberts she didn't think her son was at risk of re-injuring himself because he felt confident about where he was at: "I was excited for him because I know how much he loves the game and I know he's been injured before, so I knew he wouldn't jeopardize himself. So when he told me he was ready to play, I said 'OK.'"

Durant's appearance against the Toronto Raptors Monday was his first game since straining his right calf on May 8 against the Houston Rockets. He looked good during the 12 minutes he played, scoring 11 points and making all three of his three-point attempts.

Early in the second quarter, Durant attempted to make a move past Serge Ibaka when he let go of the ball and grabbed at his right ankle. Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors believe the two-time NBA Finals MVP's MRI will reveal a torn Achilles.

Immediately after the injury happened, Wanda took to Twitter to address her son's critics who questioned his dedication to the game:

Wanda addressed the whiplash of emotions she felt watching the game when her son got hurt: "I was excited because he was doing so well and then when it happened I kinda just sunk. I was just glued on him and glued on his eyes to see how he was doing."

She did note she was "so grateful and our family is thankful" for everyone who has sent prayers and well-wishes on social media since the injury.