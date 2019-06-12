Woj Thinks Kevin Durant Opting in to Warriors Contract 'Is the Last Resort'

Jim Mone/Associated Press

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes Kevin Durant's player option to remain with the Golden State Warriors in 2019-20 is a "last resort" for the prospective free agent.

Appearing Wednesday on Get Up!, Wojnarowski noted Durant likely won't opt in unless no other team is willing to take a chance on him:

After he missed the previous nine contests with a strained calf, KD scored 11 points in 12 minutes during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, but he suffered an Achilles injury that is feared to be a tear.

If an MRI confirms Durant's Achilles is torn, he could miss the entire 2019-20 campaign.

