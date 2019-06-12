Woj Thinks Kevin Durant Opting in to Warriors Contract 'Is the Last Resort'June 12, 2019
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes Kevin Durant's player option to remain with the Golden State Warriors in 2019-20 is a "last resort" for the prospective free agent.
Appearing Wednesday on Get Up!, Wojnarowski noted Durant likely won't opt in unless no other team is willing to take a chance on him:
Get Up @GetUpESPN
After he missed the previous nine contests with a strained calf, KD scored 11 points in 12 minutes during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, but he suffered an Achilles injury that is feared to be a tear.
If an MRI confirms Durant's Achilles is torn, he could miss the entire 2019-20 campaign.
