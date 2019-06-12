Woj Thinks Kevin Durant Opting in to Warriors Contract 'Is the Last Resort'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant passes the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski believes Kevin Durant's player option to remain with the Golden State Warriors in 2019-20 is a "last resort" for the prospective free agent.

Appearing Wednesday on Get Up!, Wojnarowski noted Durant likely won't opt in unless no other team is willing to take a chance on him:

After he missed the previous nine contests with a strained calf, KD scored 11 points in 12 minutes during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, but he suffered an Achilles injury that is feared to be a tear.

If an MRI confirms Durant's Achilles is torn, he could miss the entire 2019-20 campaign.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

