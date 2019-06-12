Tobias Harris Rumors: Nets, 76ers Star 'Have Mutual Free-Agent Interest'

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris reportedly have "mutual free-agent interest" with the veteran forward set to hit the open market this summer.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday and noted Harris already has a connection with Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson since Atkinson's brother, Steve Atkinson, coached the Sixers star in high school.

