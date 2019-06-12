Tobias Harris Rumors: Nets, 76ers Star 'Have Mutual Free-Agent Interest'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Milwaukee. The 76ers won 130-125. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris reportedly have "mutual free-agent interest" with the veteran forward set to hit the open market this summer.

Michael Scotto of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday and noted Harris already has a connection with Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson since Atkinson's brother, Steve Atkinson, coached the Sixers star in high school.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    1 Surprise Team Every Top FA Should Consider

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    1 Surprise Team Every Top FA Should Consider

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Game 5 Was a Preview of What's to Come

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Game 5 Was a Preview of What's to Come

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Report: LAL, NYK and DAL Interested in Kemba

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LAL, NYK and DAL Interested in Kemba

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Fans Heckle Steph's Parents 🎥

    Dell and Sonya Curry hear it from fans outside their hotel [NSFW]

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fans Heckle Steph's Parents 🎥

    Dell and Sonya Curry hear it from fans outside their hotel [NSFW]

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report