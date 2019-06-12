Dodgers Trade Rumors: Brad Hand a Top Target for LA Ahead of Deadline

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 12, 2019

BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: Brad Hand #33 of the Cleveland Indians throws in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to acquire Cleveland Indians closer Brad Hand before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Hand, 29, has saved 19 games for the Tribe en route to a 0.98 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 27.2 innings. The two-time All-Star has spent nine years in the bigs with the Florida/Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres and Cleveland.

The southpaw started 43 games during the first half of his career, but he moved to the bullpen exclusively before the 2016 season. Since then, Hand has 73 saves, a 2.45 ERA and 361 strikeouts in 268.1 innings.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

