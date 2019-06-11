Josh Donaldson Suspended 1 Game for Benches Clearing Incident with Joe Musgrove

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl during Monday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Per Yahoo Sports, Joe Torre, Major League Baseball's chief baseball officer, announced Donaldson's discipline Tuesday. The three-time All-Star has filed an appeal and will be eligible to play until a decision is announced.

Donaldson and Pirates starter Joe Musgrove got into it while Donaldson was walking to first base after being hit by a pitch and a shoving match ensued.

Even though both benches made their way onto the field, it didn't appear that any punches were thrown from either side.

Donaldson did shove Pirates catcher Elias Diaz before some of his teammates were able to calm him down. Crew chief Brian Gorman still decided to eject Donaldson and Musgrove immediately after their altercation.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was also tossed for arguing with Gorman's decision to toss Musgrove from the game.

Donaldson joined the Braves on a one-year deal during the offseason. The 33-year-old is having a solid season with a .237/.357/.419 slash line and eight homers in 62 games.

Atlanta enters Tuesday tied with the Philadelphia Phillies atop the National League East with a 37-29 record.