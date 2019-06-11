2019 NBA Title Odds: Warriors' Line Shifts After Game 5 Finals Win over Raptors

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during Game Five of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' odds to win the 2019 NBA Finals have improved thanks to their 106-105 victory in Game 5 on Monday night, but they remain underdogs against the Toronto Raptors following Kevin Durant's Achilles injury.

As Durant and Co. await the results of an MRI on Tuesday, they currently hold +250 odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy:

The Warriors, who trailed the Raptors 3-1 at the time, entered Game 5 with +320 odds to win the series.

Golden State is attempting to become just the second team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit to win the Finals. The only team to pull off the feat to this point? The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who did so against the record-setting 73-9 Warriors in the last season prior to Durant's arrival in the Bay Area.

With Durant, Golden State has won both of the last two championships, going 8-1 in the process. Toronto, however, has the two-time defending champs on the brink of elimination after winning Games 3 and 4 on the road.

The series now shifts back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night, with a potential Game 7 being held on Sunday night if necessary.

Related

    5 Multi-Team Trade Ideas for AD ✍️

    How the Lakers, Knicks and Celtics could land star big man

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Multi-Team Trade Ideas for AD ✍️

    How the Lakers, Knicks and Celtics could land star big man

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KD Wasn't 'Anywhere Close to 100%' Before Game 5

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: KD Wasn't 'Anywhere Close to 100%' Before Game 5

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 Dubs try to survive vs. Raptors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏀 Dubs try to survive vs. Raptors

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies to Hire Bucks Asst. as HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies to Hire Bucks Asst. as HC

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report