2019 NBA Title Odds: Warriors' Line Shifts After Game 5 Finals Win over Raptors

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' odds to win the 2019 NBA Finals have improved thanks to their 106-105 victory in Game 5 on Monday night, but they remain underdogs against the Toronto Raptors following Kevin Durant's Achilles injury.

As Durant and Co. await the results of an MRI on Tuesday, they currently hold +250 odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy:

The Warriors, who trailed the Raptors 3-1 at the time, entered Game 5 with +320 odds to win the series.

Golden State is attempting to become just the second team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit to win the Finals. The only team to pull off the feat to this point? The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who did so against the record-setting 73-9 Warriors in the last season prior to Durant's arrival in the Bay Area.

With Durant, Golden State has won both of the last two championships, going 8-1 in the process. Toronto, however, has the two-time defending champs on the brink of elimination after winning Games 3 and 4 on the road.

The series now shifts back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday night, with a potential Game 7 being held on Sunday night if necessary.