Warriors' Bob Myers: Kevin Durant Suffered Achillies Injury in NBA Finals Game 5

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 11, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors is consoled by Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors after sustaining an injury in the first half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Kevin Durant exited Monday night's Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in the second quarter due to what president of basketball operations Bob Myers confirmed was an Achilles injury. 

Myers was fighting back tears while relaying the news to reporters and stated that Durant will have an MRI Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

Durant played 12 minutes and scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field (3-of-3 from three) before going down. The All-Star had not played since suffering a right calf strain on May 8 in the conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets but pushed to get back on the court as the Warriors found themselves facing a 3-1 Finals deficit. 

The 30-year-old was then seen leaving Scotiabank Arena on crutches (h/t Phil Barber of the Press Democrat). 

Despite the latest injury, the two-time Finals MVP is still emotionally invested in his squad. 

"Dub nation gonna be loud as f--k for game 6," Durant wrote on Instagram following the Warriors' 106-105 win to force Game 6 (h/t ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne). "I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life lol." 

While Durant took to social media to support his teammates, players across the league immediately did the same to wish him well: 

The Warriors will continue fighting for their third championship in as many seasons Thursday night at Oracle Arena. 

