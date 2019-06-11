Warriors' Bob Myers: Kevin Durant Suffered Achillies Injury in NBA Finals Game 5

Warriors' Bob Myers: Kevin Durant Suffered Achillies Injury in NBA Finals Game 5June 11, 2019
Kevin Durant exited Monday night's Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in the second quarter due to what president of basketball operations Bob Myers confirmed was an Achilles injury.
Myers was fighting back tears while relaying the news to reporters and stated that Durant will have an MRI Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Bob Myers fighting back tears talking about KD's injury: “I don’t believe there’s anyone to blame…if you have to, you can blame me." (via @NBATV) https://t.co/6HcrfxTxfL
Durant played 12 minutes and scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field (3-of-3 from three) before going down. The All-Star had not played since suffering a right calf strain on May 8 in the conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets but pushed to get back on the court as the Warriors found themselves facing a 3-1 Finals deficit.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Iggy helped KD walk to the locker room after his injury. https://t.co/6TLRPRCiW0
The 30-year-old was then seen leaving Scotiabank Arena on crutches (h/t Phil Barber of the Press Democrat).
Despite the latest injury, the two-time Finals MVP is still emotionally invested in his squad.
"Dub nation gonna be loud as f--k for game 6," Durant wrote on Instagram following the Warriors' 106-105 win to force Game 6 (h/t ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne). "I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life lol."
While Durant took to social media to support his teammates, players across the league immediately did the same to wish him well:
The Warriors will continue fighting for their third championship in as many seasons Thursday night at Oracle Arena.
Looney Out for Game 5