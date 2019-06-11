Warriors' Bob Myers: Kevin Durant Suffered Achillies Injury in NBA Finals Game 5

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Kevin Durant exited Monday night's Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in the second quarter due to what president of basketball operations Bob Myers confirmed was an Achilles injury.

Myers was fighting back tears while relaying the news to reporters and stated that Durant will have an MRI Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury.

Durant played 12 minutes and scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field (3-of-3 from three) before going down. The All-Star had not played since suffering a right calf strain on May 8 in the conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets but pushed to get back on the court as the Warriors found themselves facing a 3-1 Finals deficit.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

The 30-year-old was then seen leaving Scotiabank Arena on crutches (h/t Phil Barber of the Press Democrat).

Despite the latest injury, the two-time Finals MVP is still emotionally invested in his squad.

"Dub nation gonna be loud as f--k for game 6," Durant wrote on Instagram following the Warriors' 106-105 win to force Game 6 (h/t ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne). "I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie but seeing my brothers get this win was like taking a shot of tequila, I got new life lol."

While Durant took to social media to support his teammates, players across the league immediately did the same to wish him well:

The Warriors will continue fighting for their third championship in as many seasons Thursday night at Oracle Arena.