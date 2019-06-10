Watch Warriors' Kevin Durant Drain 3s on 1st 2 Shots in Game 5 vs. Raptors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 10, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kevin Durant didn't show any rust in his return to the court in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant connected on his first shot, a three-pointer at the 10:19 mark to give the Golden State Warriors an early six-point lead over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 on Monday. He hit another three-pointer less than a minute later.

The 10-time All-Star had been out for a little over a month after suffering a calf strain in Golden State's Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets in the second round on May 8.

Related

    Kawhi's Fire Quote to Nurse 😳

    After Game 2, Nick Nurse told the Raptors they'd win one in Oakland. Kawhi responded: 'F--k that. Let's go get both'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi's Fire Quote to Nurse 😳

    After Game 2, Nick Nurse told the Raptors they'd win one in Oakland. Kawhi responded: 'F--k that. Let's go get both'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: AD Focused on Lakers and Knicks

    Lakers and Knicks are Davis' two preferred long-term destinations

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: AD Focused on Lakers and Knicks

    Lakers and Knicks are Davis' two preferred long-term destinations

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Talks KD and Dubs' Finals Deficit to Raptors

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Steph Talks KD and Dubs' Finals Deficit to Raptors

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How KD's Return Changes the Finals

    KD hasn’t played in 33 days, but his presence moves the Warriors to favorites for Game 5

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How KD's Return Changes the Finals

    KD hasn’t played in 33 days, but his presence moves the Warriors to favorites for Game 5

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report