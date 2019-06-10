Watch Warriors' Kevin Durant Drain 3s on 1st 2 Shots in Game 5 vs. Raptors

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kevin Durant didn't show any rust in his return to the court in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant connected on his first shot, a three-pointer at the 10:19 mark to give the Golden State Warriors an early six-point lead over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 on Monday. He hit another three-pointer less than a minute later.

The 10-time All-Star had been out for a little over a month after suffering a calf strain in Golden State's Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets in the second round on May 8.