Watch Warriors' Kevin Durant Drain 3s on 1st 2 Shots in Game 5 vs. Raptors

Watch Warriors' Kevin Durant Drain 3s on 1st 2 Shots in Game 5 vs. RaptorsJune 11, 2019
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
Kevin Durant didn't show any rust in his return to the court in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Durant connected on his first shot, a three-pointer at the 10:19 mark to give the Golden State Warriors an early six-point lead over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 on Monday. He hit another three-pointer less than a minute later.
NBA @NBA
KD drills consecutive threes and the @warriors are 5-5 from downtown! 🔥 #StrengthInNumbers 19 #WeTheNorth 13 🇺🇸: ABC 🇨🇦: Sportsnet https://t.co/PLVyqVmJUn
The 10-time All-Star had been out for a little over a month after suffering a calf strain in Golden State's Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets in the second round on May 8.
