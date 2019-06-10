Video: Watch Red Sox Hold Moment of Reflection for David Ortiz Before 1st Pitch

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox held a moment of reflection for David Ortiz ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Monday evening.

The Fenway public address announcer relayed a thoughtful message:

"All of us were shocked by last night's news about David Ortiz, and our community has felt a palpable concern ever since. As befits his outsized personality, wishes for a speedy recovery have poured in from all over baseball, from the world of sports, and even from respected world leaders.

"He is loved throughout our nation and beyond, yet to us, he's our own adopted son."

Ortiz was shot in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Sunday night in his lower back and abdominal area, his family confirmed to the Red Sox.

According to ESPN.com, after a six-hour surgery was performed to remove part of Ortiz's intestines, colon and gallbladder, the club sent a plane to Ortiz's homeland Monday to bring the 10-time All-Star to Boston for "further medical treatment."

Ortiz, most affectionately known as Big Papi, spent 14 of his 20 major league seasons in Boston, with whom he won three World Series and was named the 2013 World Series MVP.

Off the diamond, the future Hall of Famer solidified his place as a beloved Bostonian when he gave a heartfelt, rallying speech ahead of the first Red Sox game following the Boston Marathon bombing in April 2013. Ortiz retired in 2016.