Raptors' Title Had Twists and Turns, but Was It Most Unpredictable Finals Ever?

3 of 5

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Raptors president Masai Ujiri made an all-or-nothing bet last summer, trading DeMar DeRozan for a one-year rental of Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly had no desire to play in Toronto. The gamble paid off exactly the way Ujiri imagined as the Raptors won their first NBA title.

The 2018-19 Warriors earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference but were a clear step below the unbeatable teams of the previous two years that featured Kevin Durant. Those teams blew out the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in two straight Finals. Except for a seven-game 2018 Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, they were never in serious danger of losing a series.

These Warriors were different. They lost DeMarcus Cousins to a torn quad in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers and Durant to a calf strain in the second round against the Rockets. Despite all of that, they swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. That, combined with the Raptors' reputation as disappointing playoff performers, made it tough not to give Golden State the benefit of the doubt coming into the series despite being undermanned.

We all know what happened next. The Raptors were dominant at both ends of the floor. Leonard took home a second career Finals MVP trophy, and supporting players like Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam had big moments in different games.

Durant came back in a do-or-die Game 5 and suffered a torn Achilles in the second quarter that will keep him out all of next season. In Thursday's closeout Game 6, Klay Thompson tore his ACL, which will also force him to miss an extended period of time.

It's not the ending to the Warriors' five-year run of dominance that anyone envisioned or wanted, and their future is up in the air.