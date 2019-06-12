1 Outside-the-Box NBA Free Agent Your Team Needs

2 of 27

Brooklyn Nets

Presumed top target: Kevin Durant (player option) or Kyrie Irving (player option)

Alternative target: Jimmy Butler (player option)

This might be a "Why choose?" situation. The Nets can carve out dual maxes by renouncing D'Angelo Russell (restricted), Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving wanted to play together as of last summer and Brooklyn may now be frontrunners to sign the latter, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chasing Butler isn't a novel concept, either. The Nets were believed to have "a very real chance" of landing him as of May, per the New York Post's Brian Lewis.

As a primary target, though? Butler is more unique. The back end of his four-year max is already a source of discomfort for talking heads. He turns 30 in September and has more than six years of Tom Thibodeau miles on his knees.

Brooklyn can afford to gloss over the obvious risks more than other suitors. Russell and Joe Harris are the only players who have ever averaged more than 30 minutes under head coach Kenny Atkinson, and no one has come close to approaching 31. If any major free-agency buyer has the foresight to preserve Butler's body into his mid-30s, it would be the Nets.

Los Angeles Clippers

Presumed top target: Kawhi Leonard (player option)

Alternative target: Jimmy Butler (player option)

The Clippers' chances of stealing Kawhi Leonard have taken a hit following the Toronto Raptors' NBA Finals bid. They'll suffer a perhaps insurmountable blow if he wins a second championship during his first year in The North. Sources have already told TrueHoop's David Thorpe that Leonard will return to Toronto "at least on a short-term deal."

Wooing that initial superstar will be worlds tougher for the Clippers if their first option removes himself from consideration. They're the best-run NBA franchise in Los Angeles, but they don't have the historical or LeBron James-sized cachet of their Staples Center tenants.

Not many of the remaining free-agency alphas seem like they'll take the plunge on their own. Khris Middleton (player option) and Kemba Walker don't nudge the Clippers' standing enough without help, and Los Angeles has been there, done that with Tobias Harris. Klay Thompson isn't going anywhere, and Kevin Durant (player option) scenarios have lost luster this side of his Achilles injury.

Butler feels like someone who would join the party without assurances of an equal. The Clippers are not so young that they'd incite his next tour de force, but they have the prospects (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Landry Shamet) and cap flexibility to set themselves up for a future that doesn't include overexerting him.

Los Angeles Lakers

Presumed top target: Kyrie Irving or Kawhi Leonard

Alternative target: Kemba Walker

Woj dropped a cold dose of uh-oh on the Lakers' curb appeal during ESPN's 2019 NBA Mock Draft Special (h/t Silver Screen & Roll's Harrison Faigen): "Right now they are not a frontrunner, or even really a major consideration, among any of the elite free agents."

Walker is a tier below this summer's heaviest hitters, but he's an ideal co-star for James: a strong approximation of his partnership with Irving in Cleveland. He's also more gettable than many of the other top-10 names.

Staying with the Charlotte Hornets is his first priority, but they don't have the trade assets or cap space to strengthen the roster around him. The five-year, $221.3 million deal Walker can sign after making an All-NBA team is their ace in the hole, but they must be willing to play it. Their advantage over the field ends there.

New York Knicks

Presumed top target: Kevin Durant (player option) or Kyrie Irving (player option)

Alternative target: Kawhi Leonard (player option)

Durant's latest setback probably won't do anything to dissuade the Knicks' interest, but it at least forces them to spend a minute or two charting alternatives.

Why not Leonard?

Team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry "expect to get a meeting" with him in free agency, per the New York Post's Marc Berman. This says nothing of his actual interest, but people in his camp wanted Leonard to play for New York when the San Antonio Spurs first started shopping him last summer, per Ian Begley, then of ESPN.

Prying him away from the Raptors (and Clippers) is a long shot. Whatever. Leonard is now the top free agent on the market—here's to a speedy and full recovery for Durant—and the Knicks' chances of a coup already took a turn for the worse when Irving and the Nets' mutual interest became public knowledge.

New York might as well go down swinging for the best of the best. Maybe it works out against all odds. The Knicks can drum up two max slots and haven't yet tumbled out of the Anthony Davis sweepstakes. If Leonard is at all interested in syncing up with another star or two (a big if), they'll be on his radar.