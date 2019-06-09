Andre Iguodala 'Pretty Confident' Warriors Will 'Have Our Core Back' Next Year

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala believes the Golden State Warriors are going to run it back next season even though Kevin Durant has a player option for 2019-20 and Klay Thompson can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"I don't think we look at it that way at all, especially for myself," he told reporters when asked how difficult it will be to keep the team together (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Bay Area). "I'll be here next year for sure, and I'm pretty confident that we'll have our core back and we'll try to make another run at it. But our key right now is to focus in on tomorrow's game and the things we can do to try to keep the season going."

Shiller pointed out the number of lingering questions about Iguodala's answer, especially as the Warriors face a 3-1 deficit in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

In particular, it wasn't clear whether the veteran swingman considered Durant part of the core or if that group was limited to the foursome comprised of himself, Stephen Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green. That quartet has been around for each of the last five NBA Finals.

What's more, Golden State's front office could look to trade Iguodala and his expiring contract for next season. Plus, that discussion doesn't even include DeMarcus Cousins, who can also become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

While the others generate more headlines, Iguodala has to be included as part of the core. He was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP—in large part because of his defense on LeBron James—and has willingly accepted his position as a role player even though he was previously an All-Star on the Philadelphia 76ers.

His two-way impact has been critical to this dynasty, and he continues to come through in clutch moments this season. His three-pointer in the final seconds of Game 2 against Toronto iced the team's only victory in these Finals.

The other three losses mean the two-time defending champions could experience a quicker-than-expected end to the Finals. They could also mean the end of the dynasty, depending on how this offseason plays out.