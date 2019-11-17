Eagles' Lane Johnson Out After Suffering Concussion vs. Patriots

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced offensive tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots after suffering a concussion.

The 29-year-old has been fairly durable of late, playing 15 games in each of the last two seasons even though he suffered a sprained MCL in 2018. He played just six contests in 2016, but that was because of a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Johnson has been one of the building blocks for Philadelphia's offense since it selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.

The Oklahoma product is a two-time Pro Bowler, a 2017 First Team All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl champion who helps protect Carson Wentz and opens up holes for the rushing attack.

While the Eagles cannot realistically expect someone else to replicate Johnson's impact at his position, they can turn toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai while he is out.

Vaitai entered Sunday's contest after Johnson exited.