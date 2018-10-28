Report: Lane Johnson Out Up to 1 Month as Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars and could miss up to a month as a result, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old missed 10 games in 2016 because of a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy but played 15 contests in 2017 for the eventual champion Eagles.

Johnson, who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Eagles, is one of the most important cogs in the team's offense. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus said he is "arguably the game's best right tackle."

It is unrealistic for Philadelphia to expect anyone to replicate his impact at right tackle, but it will try by likely turning toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

While Vaitai can help keep the Eagles afloat in the short term, they could be Super Bowl contenders once again and much better equipped to handle the league's best teams if Johnson is back and healthy.