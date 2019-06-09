Yankees News: MLB Wins Leader Domingo German Placed on 10-Day IL with Hip Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The injury woes continue for the New York Yankees.

Starting pitcher Domingo German was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hip flexor strain, according to the team.

German, 26, is tied for the MLB lead in wins with nine this season. Overall, he's gone 9-2 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 70 innings.

ESPN's Coley Harvey provided more details on German's injury:

"It's the kind of injury that, as you progress through the game, it kind of gets worse," German said Sunday, per Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. "The beginning not so much, but towards the later innings, it adds on and it starts taking away strength from you, from executing the pitchers and commanding the pitches. That's the kind of pain it is."

German added that he was frustrated having to miss time:

"This is exactly what I was trying to prevent. Trying to work on this and trying to prevent it from becoming a bigger thing. And now the IL, which is going to stop me from helping the team and pitching, which is what I want to do. But I'm also not concerned with it. We'll see how it goes. Hopefully I can get back as soon as possible."

He now joins Dellin Betances, Greg Bird, Jacoby Ellsbury, Aaron Judge, Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino, Giancarlo Stanton and Troy Tulowitzki on the injured list, a talented group of players that most teams wouldn't be able to lose and remain in contention.

But the Yankees have not only tread water, they are currently tied for first in the AL East with the Tampa Bay Rays at 39-24. That's six games ahead of the Boston Red Sox (34-31).

At some point, however, even this Yankees team will reach a breaking point if players can't stay healthy. German has been the team's best starting pitcher to this point, and anything more than a short stint on the injured list will be tough to absorb.