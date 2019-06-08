Video: Watch Veteran 3B Adrian Beltre's No. 29 Jersey Get Retired by Rangers

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Texas Rangers retired former third baseman Adrian Beltre's No. 29 on Saturday after the club's 10-5 win over the Oakland Athletics:

Beltre, who played for Texas from 2011 to 2018, had 477 home runs and 3,166 hits during a stellar 21-year career. He is a five-time Gold Glove winner, four-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger.

Texas made the playoffs four times with Beltre, winning the 2011 American League pennant.

Beltre did more than mash home runs and lock down the hot corner for two decades, however.

No one seemed to have more fun than him:

A few sports luminaries came out to support Beltre, including ex-Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda and former Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki.

Beltre's No. 29 is the fifth number retired by Texas. The first four are Jackie Robinson's No. 42, Nolan Ryan's No. 34, Johnny Oates' No. 26 and Ivan Rodriguez's No. 7.