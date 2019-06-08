Yankees News: Dellin Betances Suffers Setback in Recovery from Lat Injury

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

Dellin Betances' ongoing injury issues continue to delay his 2019 debut for the New York Yankees.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday that Betances will return to New York for more tests after experiencing soreness in his shoulder while throwing earlier this week.

Betances hasn't pitched in a game since Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox last October.

The four-time All-Star has been on the injured list all season after an MRI taken in March revealed he was suffering from a right shoulder impingement.

The Yankees have been the walking wounded at various points in 2019. Right now their injury list includes Betances, Luis Severino, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar, Greg Bird and Troy Tulowitzki.

Despite the number of injuries to key players, New York has found ways to thrive thanks to its depth. The team enters Saturday leading the American League East with a 39-23 record.

Bullpen depth is an area of strength for the Yankees with Aroldis Chapman, Adam Ottavino, Zack Britton and Tommy Kahnle all having ERAs under 3.00.

Even though Betances is a key figure for New York's relief corps, the team has more than enough quality arms to get by without having to rush the 31-year-old back and risk a more significant injury.