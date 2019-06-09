Spain vs. Sweden: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Spain continue their campaign to qualify for UEFA Euro 2020 by hosting Sweden in Group F on Monday. La Roja top the standings with three wins from three after dominating the Faroe Islands 4-1 on Friday, but Sweden will provide tougher opposition.

Coach Janne Andersson's team put three past Malta on Friday and possesses the experience and quality to cause more than a few problems at Real Madris's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Date: Monday, June 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football. ESPN+.

Live Stream: Sky Go. WatchESPN.

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Spain: 3-10

Sweden: 14-1

Draw: 103-20

Spain's quality in the advanced areas of midfield is unmatched in the group. Villarreal's Santi Cazorla, Real Madrid schemer Isco and Napoli playmaker Fabian Ruiz provide coach Luis Enrique with ample endeavour and ingenuity in the engine room.

Cazorla has put his injury nightmare at Arsenal behind him to revive his form with the Yellow Submarine and return to skipper his nation:

Questions remain about the consistency of those up front. Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas led the line against the Faroe Islands, but neither has proved prolific at this level.

It may be time for Enrique to hand a start to Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno. He hasn't had the most free-scoring season at club level, after finding the net a mere 14 times in all competitions for Los Che.

Even so, the 28-year-old is versatile and skilled enough to pull Sweden's well-drilled defence out of shape with his movement and technique.

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

Sweden don't lack for pace and power up top, with Marcus Berg and Alaves frontman John Guidetti obvious threats to Spain. So is Alexander Isak, who came off the substitutes bench to score against Malta.

The creative department is well-stocked thanks to classy No. 10 Emil Forsberg. He pulled the strings brilliantly against Malta and is capable of unlocking a Spain defence still led by Real captain Sergio Ramos.

Sweden know how to keep games close and rely on efficiency in the final third to make the most of fewer opportunities. If Spain struggle to convert possession into goals, Andersson's men can snatch a point.