Yankees' Didi Gregorius Taught Himself to Play Piano in Tommy John Surgery Rehab

Didi Gregorius has been officially activated for the first time in 2019, but the New York Yankees shortstop wasn't idle during his eight-month recovery from Tommy John surgery.

"What's Didi been doing while waiting to get back in the Yankees lineup?" USA Today's Pete Caldera tweeted ahead of the Yankees' matchup against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. "He bought a piano and taught himself how to play, naturally."

Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 17 after the Yankees' season ended in the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox. He suffered the injury during Game 2 of the ALDS but played through it, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

His itch to play has only built in his time away, as evidenced by the hype video he posted announcing his return earlier Friday:

Despite sitting at 39-22 and at first place in the AL East, the injury-laden Yankees will be glad to get Gregorius back. Perhaps the 29-year-old can compose his own 2019 walk-up song too.

The first pitch between the Yankees and Indians is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Cleveland's Progressive Field. Gregorius will start at shortstop and bat fifth, the team announced.