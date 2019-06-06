Steve Kerr: 'Good Chance' Kevin Durant Returns from Calf Injury for Game 5 or 6

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remains optimistic the team will have the services of Kevin Durant at some point during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

"I do think he'll play in the series," Kerr said of Durant on KNBR 680. "I think there's a good chance that he plays in Game 5 or 6."

Durant, who continues to nurse a calf strain, hasn't played since the Warriors' Game 5 victory over the Houston Rockets in the second round.

Following Golden State's 123-109 Game 3 defeat to the Raptors, Kerr told reporters he thought Durant might be ready to handle 5-on-5 or 3-on-3 workouts Thursday in preparation for a return to the court.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported, however, he hasn't received clearance to practice and that it's unclear when he'll get the green light.

Kerr explained how the nature of the injury makes it difficult to pinpoint the status of Durant's recovery: "This whole thing has been so difficult to message...the injury itself, there's a lot of grey area. There's no easy timeline...when it's healthy, it's healthy."

Golden State did get some good news Thursday, with Kerr confirming Klay Thompson is expected to suit up in Game 4 on Friday.

Based on their loss Wednesday, the Warriors could ill afford to be without both Durant and Thompson again. The team was forced to rely on Stephen Curry to an unhealthy degree as he poured in 47 points and accounted for half of Golden State's 12 made three-pointers, and it still wasn't enough to avoid falling behind in the series.

Perhaps the Warriors could survive without Durant and win their fourth NBA title in five seasons. Although Kerr is hopeful about the health of the 10-time All-Star, the continued uncertainty about his availability is concerning.