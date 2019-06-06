Yankees News: Didi Gregorius to Return Friday After Elbow Surgery Recovery

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The injury-stricken New York Yankees will receive a boost for Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed on WFAN that shortstop Didi Gregorius will return for Friday's contest (h/t Dan Federico). Gregorius is yet to play this season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in October.

Gleyber Torres has been playing shortstop for New York, but he is capable of sliding over to second base to stay in the lineup when Gregorius returns.

This is also welcome news on the health front for a team that has seen Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Troy Tulowitzki, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino and Dellin Betances, among others, all miss significant time with injuries in the first half of the season.

Despite all the setbacks, the Yankees are in first place in the American League East and have the opportunity to put more distance between themselves and the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox with one of their better hitters coming back to the lineup.

Gregorius slashed .268/.335/.494 with a career-best 27 home runs and 86 RBI last year and has 20 or more long balls in each of the last three seasons.

He is also a postseason-tested presence in the middle of the infield who drilled three home runs while helping lead the Yankees to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in 2017. If he performs up to expectations, he will add more October games to his resume and help spearhead another postseason run.