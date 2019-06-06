Report: Warriors' Kevon Looney Could Return from Collarbone Injury in NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors could be going from depleted in Game 3 to full squad in the near future.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported Kevon Looney could return at some point in the Finals despite previously being ruled out for the remainder of the series with a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture. Looney suffered the injury in the Warriors' Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

