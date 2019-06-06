Belmont Stakes 2019 Odds: Latest Vegas Lines, Payout Info and Predictions

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Keep an eye on the Nos. 9 and 10 posts at the start of Saturday's Belmont Stakes. That's where the action should be at the start of the race.

The reason for that is the two horses with the best odds to win, Preakness winner War of Will and Tacitus, are starting side by side in those posts. Because they are the two horses with the best odds of winning, there is a strong chance that one or both will jump ahead and seize the lead over the rest of the pack to begin the race.

War of Will started in the No. 1 post for both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. So, while he has a better starting position for this race, it will be in an unfamiliar spot from his past two races.

Belmont Post Lineup, Odds

1: Joevia (30-1)

2: Everfast (12-1)

3: Master Fencer (8-1)

4: Tax (15-1)

5: Bourbon War (12-1)

6: Spinoff (15-1)

7: Sir Winston (12-1)

8: Intrepid Heart (10-1)

9: War of Will (2-1)

10: Tacitus (9-5)

Odds via SportsLine



Belmont Payout Info

Here are the amounts you could win from betting on each of the 10 horses in the field:

Tacitus: Bet $100 to win $180

War of Will: Bet $100 to win $200

Master Fencer: Bet $100 to win $800

Intrepid Heart: Bet $100 to win $1,000

Everfast, Bourbon War or Sir Winston: Bet $100 to win $1,200

Tax or Spinoff: Bet $100 to win $1,500

Joevia: Bet $100 to win $3,000

Belmont Predictions

There are two horses worth betting on for this race—Tacitus and War of Will. Each has had at least one strong showing through two-thirds of the Triple Crown races, and it's likely that one will be the winner of this year's Belmont.

Tacitus won the Tampa Bay Derby in March and the Wood Memorial Stakes in April before notching a third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He didn't race in the Preakness, which has him fresh for the Belmont, in which he will start from the No. 10 post.

"Had Tacitus won the Kentucky Derby, I would suppose we would have taken a chance in the Preakness, but we didn't feel like we wanted to run him back in two weeks," trainer Bill Mott said, according to the Los Angeles Times' John Cherwa.

Before the Preakness, War of Will had three wins, including the Risen Star Stakes in February. He finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby prior to his Preakness victory.

"Over the years, one of the things that's made the Belmont so tough is when the Derby and Preakness winners are here and get beat, it's usually by a Belmont-based horse," trainer Mark Casse said, per Cherwa. "There's an advantage to it. But I've said this from the beginning, that great horses can win when things aren't perfect. Is it ideal? No. Can [War of Will] win? Absolutely."

Because both Tacitus and War of Will have had strong showings in the biggest races in horse racing, they will be the only two horses with decent chances to win. However, which one will it be?

Although both horses will be competitive, Tacitus will be fresher after its post-Derby layoff, allowing it to edge War of Will for the Belmont victory.