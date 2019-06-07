Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Celtics 'Not Taking Foot off the Gas' for Star

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 2019 NBA offseason figures to be the Association's most dramatic since LeBron James took his talents to South Beach in 2010, and New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis is one of the reasons why.

Many teams should covet the star, who requested a trade in January, and the Boston Celtics are no exception per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

"From what I understand, they're not going to take their foot off the gas when it comes to pursuing Anthony Davis," Mannix said on his Crossover NBA Show podcast (h/t Michael Deprisco of NBC Sports Boston).

HoopsHype has compiled a seemingly endless list of rumors and speculation regarding Davis and the Celtics for months. There's too much smoke to believe anything other than the C's strongly coveting the six-time All-Star, who averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks last season.

A few potential roadblocks exist, however.

First, Davis is a free agent after the 2019-20 season. The Celtics may run the risk of him taking off after a season and joining another team of his choosing. Of course, he could sign a long-term deal in Boston, but that isn't guaranteed.

Second, it's possible another team offers New Orleans a more attractive trade package.

Of note, the New York Knicks have the No. 3 overall pick and some under-25 talent including exciting big man Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Smith Jr., the No. 9 selection in the 2017 draft. The Los Angeles Lakers have point guard Lonzo Ball, forwards Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram and the No. 4 overall pick.

The Boston Celtics, however, have five first-round draft picks over the next two years and their own young talent, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Regardless of where Davis winds up, his eventual move should significantly shake up the NBA's competitive landscape, with the same going for other superstar talents potentially on the move like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving.