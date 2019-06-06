Kevin Durant Will Know More on NBA Finals Game 4 Status 'In the Morning'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 6, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 1: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors smiles during Practice and Media Availability on June 1, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he'll know more about his playing status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals "in the morning."

Durant has been out for eight straight games with a strained right calf suffered against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals. He averaged 26.0 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the regular season.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday that there was "a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option" for Durant's 2019 NBA Finals debut.

The Warriors are down 2-1 to the Toronto Raptors after losing 123-109 on Wednesday. Game 4 is Friday at 9 p.m. ET in Oakland, California.

Golden State has suffered injuries all season, and the playoffs have been no exception. DeMarcus Cousins missed 14 postseason contests with a quad injury, and Kevon Looney is out for the rest of the NBA Finals with a fractured collarbone.

Klay Thompson missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 2. However, he was listed as active Wednesday despite not playing, creating optimism that he could be ready for Game 4.

The Warriors clearly need one (or both) of Durant and Thompson to compete with Toronto, which can explode offensively like it did Wednesday. Stephen Curry scored 47 points on 14-of-31 shooting, but only one teammate (Draymond Green) had more than 11. All Warriors outside Curry shot just 22-of-60 (6-of-22 from three-point range).

Meanwhile, Toronto shot 52.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range. All five starters scored 17 or more points.

Golden State's task is much tougher now with the team needing to win another game in Toronto to have a chance at an NBA Finals victory, but if Thompson and Durant are back for Game 4, the Warriors should be the Finals favorites despite the one-game deficit.

