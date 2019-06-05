Video: Steph Curry, NBA Finals Players Sign 'Wish You Were Here' Card for LeBron

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James has been synonymous with the NBA Finals in recent years, and Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel Live is clearly missing the King. 

Guillermo showed up at NBA Finals media day and asked Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney and Andrew Bogut to sign a "Wish You Were Here" card for the four-time MVP who went to the last eight NBA Finals:

They all appeared to enjoy the bit, which is a continuation of Guillermo's long history of trying to get an answer from James at previous NBA media days.

James faced Curry and the Golden State Warriors in each of the last four NBA Finals, winning in 2016 and coming up short in 2015, 2017 and 2018. While squaring off against one of the best players in league history was a daunting challenge for Golden State, especially when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in 2016, it has a new challenging task this year.

Kawhi Leonard plays the go-to role on both ends of the court for the Toronto Raptors, much like James did for the Cavaliers. He helped lead the Raptors to a win in Game 1 but is going to need a few more NBA Finals appearances under his belt before Guillermo is busting out "Wish You Were Here" cards for him.

Related

    Joe Lacob: Steph Doesn't Get Calls Other NBA Superstars Do

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Joe Lacob: Steph Doesn't Get Calls Other NBA Superstars Do

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Joe Lacob Expects KD to Return from Injury During NBA Finals

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Joe Lacob Expects KD to Return from Injury During NBA Finals

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Danny Ainge: Kyrie Received Too Much Blame for Celtics' Failures

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Danny Ainge: Kyrie Received Too Much Blame for Celtics' Failures

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Warriors Want to Sit Klay

    Thompson (hamstring) is still lobbying to play Game 3

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Warriors Want to Sit Klay

    Thompson (hamstring) is still lobbying to play Game 3

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report