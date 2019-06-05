Video: Steph Curry, NBA Finals Players Sign 'Wish You Were Here' Card for LeBron

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James has been synonymous with the NBA Finals in recent years, and Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel Live is clearly missing the King.

Guillermo showed up at NBA Finals media day and asked Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney and Andrew Bogut to sign a "Wish You Were Here" card for the four-time MVP who went to the last eight NBA Finals:

They all appeared to enjoy the bit, which is a continuation of Guillermo's long history of trying to get an answer from James at previous NBA media days.

James faced Curry and the Golden State Warriors in each of the last four NBA Finals, winning in 2016 and coming up short in 2015, 2017 and 2018. While squaring off against one of the best players in league history was a daunting challenge for Golden State, especially when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in 2016, it has a new challenging task this year.

Kawhi Leonard plays the go-to role on both ends of the court for the Toronto Raptors, much like James did for the Cavaliers. He helped lead the Raptors to a win in Game 1 but is going to need a few more NBA Finals appearances under his belt before Guillermo is busting out "Wish You Were Here" cards for him.