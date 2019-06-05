Le'Veon Bell's Friends Allegedly Stole $520K Worth of Jewelry from His Home

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 5, 2019

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 05: LeVeon Bell #26 of the New York Jets performs drills during day two of mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 5, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell told police in Hollywood, Florida two female acquaintances took off with $520,000 of his jewelry, per the Associated Press.

According to the AP, "Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex."

Bell said he noticed the missing items on May 25 following a workout. Per the AP, the police report refers to the two women as Bell's "girlfriends."

The ex-Pittsburgh Steeler is currently in Florham Park, New Jersey attending the Jets' mandatory training camp, which began Tuesday.

NFL players have been victims of exorbitant jewelry thefts in the past.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, then of the New England Patriots, lost a Rolex and diamond necklace worth a combined $63,000 while staying in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

Defensive tackle Shaun Rogers, then of the New York Giants, had $430,000 in jewelry stolen from his Miami hotel room in 2013.

And Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson's home was robbed of a quarter million in cash and jewelry in 2014.

Other examples exist, and unfortunately, Bell reportedly is just the latest victim.

The 27-year-old Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract this offseason, amassed 7,996 scrimmages yards and 42 touchdowns in 62 games for the Steelers from 2013-2017.

