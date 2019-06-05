Celtics News: Restructuring Al Horford's Contract on Offseason Agenda

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Wednesday discussions with center Al Horford about potentially restructuring the final season of his four-year, $113.3 million contract is on the "summer agenda."

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston passed along the update.

In May, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reported Horford wanted to stay in Boston and would be willing to reduce his expected $30.1 million salary cap hit for the 2019-20 season to a more "team-friendly number" in exchange for two additional guaranteed years on the deal.

The 33-year-old University of Florida product averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks across 68 appearances for the Celtics this season. He ranked fifth among centers in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Boston heads into the offseason with numerous questions to answer, starting with their own potential unrestricted free agents. It's a group led by Horford, point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Marcus Morris. Backup point guard Terry Rozier is a restricted free agent.

"It's something that I haven't even stopped to think about," Horford told reporters about his future after the Celtics' season. "I've enjoyed being here in Boston. Just have to wait and see what we're going to do as a team. And it's steps that the management is going to do moving forward, and continue to get better."

The Celtics would benefit from adding financial flexibility heading into what's likely to become a busy summer, highlighted by pursuing a trade for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday the Celtics joined the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as the teams with the best pieces to create a trade package for Davis, according to rival executives.

The new question would become whether Davis and Horford could co-exist in the same frontcourt in an era dominated by wings and guards, but that's a bridge Boston will cross if it gets that far.