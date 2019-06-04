Stephen A.: Kyrie Irving Planning to Commit to Nets over Knicks in Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith has spoken.

"Over the last several hours, I have learned that Kyrie Irving has given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that that is where he wants to go," Smith proclaimed on ESPN's First Take on Tuesday. "Not the New York Knicks."

Smith then clarified that he has not spoken to Irving or Kevin Durant, who he predicted is not interested in joining the Nets.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Sunday that Irving and the Nets have mutual interest:

"NBA Finalists and MVP candidates Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are the Great White Sharks in the free-agency waters. But Irving is another big fish, with sources saying he and Brooklyn hold mutual interest. He grew up a Nets fan in West Orange, N.J.

"Despite Irving and Durant being viewed as a package deal bound for the Knicks, the Nets could also afford both by dealing Allen Crabbe and renouncing [D'Angelo] Russell. But sources told The Post that even if the Nets don’t get Durant, they would still sign Irving and willingly pair him with Russell."

Irving, who has played for the Boston Celtics since 2017, is expected to opt out and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

