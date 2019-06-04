LeBron James Trade Rumors: Star Could Demand Deal If Lakers Whiff in Free Agency

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If the Los Angeles Lakers don't make a big splash in free agency or on the trade market this offseason, LeBron James' tenure with the team reportedly could end soon.

During an appearance on ESPN LA (h/t Pro Basketball Talk's Dan Feldman), Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times revealed the LeBron-related rumblings:

"I'm hearing that, if they whiff on free agency, and if they whiff on a trade—which I don't know how likely that is, but if that happens, they've got big trouble with LeBron. Why would LeBron—I mean, the LeBron era could be over before it starts here.

"I heard this for the first time yesterday. Somebody very connected said, 'You know what, if they whiff, LeBron's going to say either, 'I'm out of here,' or 'Get me out of here,' or the Lakers better just might as well just get him out of here."

The Lakers went just 37-45 in James' initial year with the team, marking the first time a LeBron-led squad did not reach the playoffs since 2004-05.

