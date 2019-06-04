Video: Shaquille O'Neal Talks Drake's Trolling of Warriors During NBA Finals

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As Drake has been at the center of attention in the 2019 NBA Finals for his trolling of the Golden State Warriors, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has no problem with the Toronto Raptors ambassador's antics.

In fact, he believes Drizzy has been "very entertaining."

"Drake is Drake," O'Neal told TMZ Sports. "... Drake is a smart guy. He knows what he's doing. It's called marketing, people."

ESPN.com's Michele Steele reported last month that the NBA spoke to the Raptors about Drake's "activity and presence on the sideline" after the rapper gave Toronto head coach Nick Nurse an in-game massage during Game 4 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals.

That has done little to deter him, though, from having fun against the Warriors.

Already in these NBA Finals, Drake has worn a Dell Curry jersey, exchanged words with Draymond Green, trolled Stephen Curry, trolled Kevin Durant and been involved in some trash talk with Durant and Klay Thompson. And there's only been two games played.