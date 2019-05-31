Look: Drake Trolls Steph Curry, Draymond Green on IG After Raptors Beat Warriors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Drake reacts during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Drake is feeling awfully confident after his favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Thursday's Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The rapper appeared to take a shot at both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green when he said he was selling Curry's hair lint on his eBay page. The kicker? His said his eBay username was DraymondShouldntWear23.

To Drake's credit, he at least wasn't afraid to tell Green what he thought of the Warriors star in person, calling him "trash" in a back-and-forth as Golden State left the floor.

Drake making headlines is nothing new in these playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks weren't exactly pleased with him during the Eastern Conference Finals, especially when he made his presence known by massaging Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during a game.

ESPN's Michele Steele reported the league contacted the Raptors during the conference finals to talk about Drake's sideline antics after warning him last year following a confrontation with then-Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins.

So much for heeding the NBA's words.

