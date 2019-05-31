Look: Drake Trolls Steph Curry, Draymond Green on IG After Raptors Beat Warriors

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Drake is feeling awfully confident after his favorite team, the Toronto Raptors, defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-109 in Thursday's Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The rapper appeared to take a shot at both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green when he said he was selling Curry's hair lint on his eBay page. The kicker? His said his eBay username was DraymondShouldntWear23.

To Drake's credit, he at least wasn't afraid to tell Green what he thought of the Warriors star in person, calling him "trash" in a back-and-forth as Golden State left the floor.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Drake making headlines is nothing new in these playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks weren't exactly pleased with him during the Eastern Conference Finals, especially when he made his presence known by massaging Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during a game.

ESPN's Michele Steele reported the league contacted the Raptors during the conference finals to talk about Drake's sideline antics after warning him last year following a confrontation with then-Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins.

So much for heeding the NBA's words.