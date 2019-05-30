Look: Drake Arrives to Game 1 of NBA Finals Wearing Dell Curry Raptors Jersey

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the Toronto Raptors facing the Golden State Warriors in the Canadian franchise's first NBA Finals, team ambassador Drake showed up to Game 1 on Thursday wearing a Curry jersey.

No, not a Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors jersey. A Dell Curry jersey.

That wardrobe choice did not go unnoticed by Dell:

The elder Curry spent the final three seasons of his 16-year NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, suiting up in The Six from 1999 to 2002. He averaged 6.7 points per game for Toronto while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc.

Dell was a member of the Raptors' first playoff team (1999-2000) and helped them reach the second round one year later.

Now, Steph will attempt to keep his father's former team from capturing its first Larry O'Brien Trophy.