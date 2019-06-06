Ranking the Greatest New York Giants of All Time

0 of 11

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Exploring the history of professional football would not complete without devoting time to the New York Giants.

Prior to the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the organization regularly appeared in the league's championship game. Since then, the Giants have celebrated four Super Bowl victories. Along the way, they've featured a few dozen players who eventually entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And every era is represented in the ranking of top-10 Giants.

Individual accomplishments, impact on team success and production all factored into the order. Additionally, only players' contributions while on the Giants roster were considered.